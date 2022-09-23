Reactions to Usher and SZA touring Chorkor and its environs

Entertainment of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Netizens are going crazy after Hollywood stars Usher and Sza, were spotted in Chorkor and its environs, meeting and greeting people in their various households and spending time with some basic school pupils.



The duo have been billed to perform at the Global Citizen Festival.



Reports say the showbiz personalities were at Chorkor on the ticket of an NGO to support the goal of the Global Citizen Festivals, which is to support the poor and end poverty ‘NOW’.



In a post shared by the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Hollywood artistes were spotted enjoying their tour in the country, being led by organisers of the festival and authorities from the Tourism Authority.



