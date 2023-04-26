Reactions as lady gets pregnant for her bestfriend's fiancé, two months to their wedding

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

A young woman got social media talking when she confirmed being pregnant for her best friend’s fiancé just two months before their wedding.



The tweep with the handle @praiseoghre, shared the incident on the microblogging platform after the lady sought her counsel.



She claimed the woman only slept with her best friend’s fiancé on one occasion, which resulted in the pregnancy, and she is at a loss for what to do.



According to her, their best friend’s wedding is in two months, and she doesn’t know whether to report herself to her friend before the wedding or keep it a secret.



@praiseoghre tweeted: “A lady confided in me yesterday, that she is pregnant for her best friend fiancé ( one night stand). who is suppose to be wedding in June, that her conscience was telling on her if she should speak up or allow them and keep everything until her last breath?”



A lady confided in me yesterday, that she is pregnant for her best friend fiancé ( one night stand). who is suppose to be wedding in June, that her conscience was telling on her if she should speak up or allow them and keep everything until her last breath? — ????️abygirl4️⃣life???????? (@praiseoghre) April 25, 2023

She needs to speak up and end both relationships at that point. She also needs to end the pregnancy…. — Nadi ???????? (@NahitsNadi) April 25, 2023

Sister to sister...tell her she is marrying a dog. — Armaleena (@ArmaleenaOnly1) April 25, 2023

If she got a good intention, she wouldn't have laid with him, and if she's seriously sorry, she will abort the pregnancy at the sight of it and erase every memory of it and move on without speaking up. — Edo-Wizard ???? (@davidoghe) April 25, 2023

Help the friend by speaking up,,she needs to be aware of the enemies disguised as ‘friend’ and ‘fiancé’…you both don’t deserve her. — Rey???????????? (@i_amlareina) April 25, 2023

Serious dilemma ????

People should be careful of their friends both gender!



She must tell truth! — Ntsetsana Mvundlela (@Ntsetsana) April 25, 2023