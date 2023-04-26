You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 04 26Article 1755677

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Reactions as lady gets pregnant for her bestfriend's fiancé, two months to their wedding

File photo of a pregnant woman (left) and a married couple (right)

A young woman got social media talking when she confirmed being pregnant for her best friend’s fiancé just two months before their wedding.

The tweep with the handle @praiseoghre, shared the incident on the microblogging platform after the lady sought her counsel.

She claimed the woman only slept with her best friend’s fiancé on one occasion, which resulted in the pregnancy, and she is at a loss for what to do.

According to her, their best friend’s wedding is in two months, and she doesn’t know whether to report herself to her friend before the wedding or keep it a secret.

@praiseoghre tweeted: “A lady confided in me yesterday, that she is pregnant for her best friend fiancé ( one night stand). who is suppose to be wedding in June, that her conscience was telling on her if she should speak up or allow them and keep everything until her last breath?”

