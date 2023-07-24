Reactions as Whitemoney is seen carrying a ‘Ghana must go’ bag into Big Brother house

Entertainment of Monday, 24 July 2023
Source: mynigeria.com
BBNaija All Stars housemate, Whitemoney has triggered reactions online after he was spotted carrying a 'Ghana Must Go' bag on his head as housemates moved their luggage into the house.
The winner of the season 6 BBNaija edition tagged 'Shine-Ya-Eye' was among the 'already-made' housemates introduced into the house on Sunday, 23rd July to compete for the N120M grand prize.
However, while others gently dragged their suitcases into the inner room, Whitemoney followed with a 'Ghana Must Go' bag on his head.
This has triggered countless comments from netizens with some claiming it is yet another strategy.
Read some of the comments here
Truthicon: “Whitemoney don start baba carried Ghana must go on his head.”
oyinkansolarr: “Lol strategy. So, person wey buy maybach no get money buy suit cases?”
realestatebabygirl: “If he likes,he should carry everyone’s bag one by one for them,e no go work this time”
pepper2kee: “This guy sabi how to win Nigerians heart, sell poverty.”
bee_nwa: “See how he is giving content ooo.,,, tomorrow you people will ask what we see in him”
debby_ghene: “My guy, Guys, let’s just catch fun this time. No harsh comments pls.”
chalala_mua: “he is already making you guys talk about him under how many hours, that guy ehhh.”
mhz_ijay: “WhiteMoney is the type of guy that you want to hate but can never hate him”
vanessa_alabi1: “How can someone that has maybach being Ghana must go to the house.”
kellybabe76: “D guy don dey give us content.”
stylishbetty02 wrote: “He knows how to catch Nigerians…But I’m sure pple are wiser now,this strategy no go work!!!!”
Watch the video below: