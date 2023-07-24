Reactions as Whitemoney is seen carrying a ‘Ghana must go’ bag into Big Brother house

Entertainment of Monday, 24 July 2023

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Whitemoney has triggered reactions online after he was spotted carrying a 'Ghana Must Go' bag on his head as housemates moved their luggage into the house.



The winner of the season 6 BBNaija edition tagged 'Shine-Ya-Eye' was among the 'already-made' housemates introduced into the house on Sunday, 23rd July to compete for the N120M grand prize.



However, while others gently dragged their suitcases into the inner room, Whitemoney followed with a 'Ghana Must Go' bag on his head.



This has triggered countless comments from netizens with some claiming it is yet another strategy.



Truthicon: “Whitemoney don start baba carried Ghana must go on his head.”



oyinkansolarr: “Lol strategy. So, person wey buy maybach no get money buy suit cases?”



realestatebabygirl: “If he likes,he should carry everyone’s bag one by one for them,e no go work this time”



pepper2kee: “This guy sabi how to win Nigerians heart, sell poverty.”



bee_nwa: “See how he is giving content ooo.,,, tomorrow you people will ask what we see in him”



debby_ghene: “My guy, Guys, let’s just catch fun this time. No harsh comments pls.”



chalala_mua: “he is already making you guys talk about him under how many hours, that guy ehhh.”



mhz_ijay: “WhiteMoney is the type of guy that you want to hate but can never hate him”



vanessa_alabi1: “How can someone that has maybach being Ghana must go to the house.”



kellybabe76: “D guy don dey give us content.”



stylishbetty02 wrote: “He knows how to catch Nigerians…But I’m sure pple are wiser now,this strategy no go work!!!!”



