Reactions as Ahuofe Patricia performs ‘groomslady’ duties at Kalybos’ wedding

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the expression of disappointment after Kalybos announced his marriage to a different lady, netizens have reacted to a video of Ahuofe Patricia playing the role of a ‘groomslady’ at the former’s wedding ceremony.



Kalybos’ screen lover, Pricilla Opoku Agyemang (Ahuofe Patricia)’s Instagram page has since been flooded with comments from netizens who wondered why she did not marry her ‘screen lover’, Kalybos.



However, the reactions heightened after Ahuofe Patricia was captured among the train of groomsmen posing for pictures and presenting Kalybos’ dowry to the family of the bride.



Just like the groomsmen, she rocked an emerald green two-pieced attire with a low haircut.



Ahoufe Patricia was captured in all smiles as she posed beside Kalybos who was adorned in a royal kente fit.



The likes of James Gardiner, Kofi Asamoah, Bismark the Joke, Prince David Osei, and a tall list of Ghanaian male celebrities were the groomsmen at the traditional wedding ceremony taking place at a coded location.



How Kalybos and Ahuofe Patricia planned on having a baby if they were still single in 2024



Earlier in December 2022, Ahuofe Patricia announced her consensual agreement with Kalybos to have a child in 2024.



She indicated that such an agreement would only happen if none of them were married between now and then.



“We have come to an agreement that, after two years, if I don’t have a lover and he also does not have one, we will have a child. So, watch out, if you don’t hear that either Kalybos or myself is married, we will have a baby coming out,” she disclosed in an interview on Accra-based Onua FM.





EB/NOQ