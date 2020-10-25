Rawlings' son Kimathi appears at grandmother's funeral to pay his last respect

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 October 2020
Source: Peace FM
The mother of Former President, J.J Rawlings, Victoria Agbotui goes home today, October 24th, 2020.
The final funeral rites of Madam Victoria Agbotui was held at State House Forecourt where family and sympathizers bid her farewell.
In a video that has surfaced on social media, a time was reserved for the family to file past the late Victoria Agbotui to show their last respect.
Rawlings, his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, their daughters and their son are spotted in a queue paying their last respect.
Apparently, Rawlings’ son Kimathi Rawlings has taken the attention of social media users as various comments are being directed at him.
