Ras Kuuku tells what he’s been up to after winning VGMA award

Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Ras Kuuku says he has not been idle after winning the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the 2020 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



He states that unlike the view others hold, he has been very busy preparing “good” music for Ghanaians.



He tells YFM’s Haruna Babaginda on the Reggae Republic Show: “Just after winning VGMA reggae dancehall of the year, I was out of Ghana, I went to the US to record other tunes.



"So December, I released an EP called the Kwame Nkrumah EP which has got songs like Gyidie, Freezing, 100 Percent, Kwame Nkrumah, and then some others. I have released more songs but I am working on my video on songs I have done with Kuame Eugene, Ypee, and Fameye”.



“I will be coming out with an EP this year so if you are not hearing of Ras Kuuku, you should know that we are just preparing very hard for the people. Music is food for the soul so we always try to do good music”.



Recently, the musician stated that a lot of artistes make “Borla” songs just for trends. He also took a swipe at persons criticizing his music and yet others do “Borla” songs just to trend.



He beat dancehall legend, Samini, Epixode, and other Ghanaian dancehall artistes to win the prestigious award.