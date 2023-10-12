Ras Caleb fumes after MUSIGA election loss, describes the entity as a ‘cartel’

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Reggae artiste, Ras Appiah Levi, also known as Ras Caleb, has described the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) executives as a "cartel" that prevents outsiders from gaining positions in the organization.



Speaking to Graphic Showbiz after the recent MUSIGA elections that saw highlife singer Bessa Simons re-elected as President, Ras Caleb expressed his disapproval at the development.



He argued that the "cartel" culture within MUSIGA has been in place since the days of Diana Hopeson's presidency, thereby concluding that it cannot get any better.



“This is a cartel since the days of Diana Hopeson to Obour and I don’t want to be part of this. I had great ideas for MUSIGA but I can see that the members don’t like progress. I had well well-thought-out plan to move MUSIGA to another level but as it stands now, I will keep it,” he said.



One can recall that Ras Caleb voiced his concerns sometime in May, where he expressed his doubts about the fairness of the election process.



He suggested that an independent body should be made to handle the election proceedings in order to curb the possibility of a conflict of interest.



“I have been saying at committee meetings that we need an independent body to handle the election and its processes. I have been requesting an Interim Management Committee because the Electoral Commission of Ghana doesn’t contest elections. They only conduct elections.



“They also don’t compile the voters’ register. That is why I think Bessa Simons, who is the acting MUSIGA president, should not be a referee and a contestant at the same time. Per his role, he will supervise the compilation of the voters’ register to be given to the election committee set up by MUSIGA and that is where the conflict of interest arises,” he stated.



Meanwhile, Bessa Simons has been elected as MUSIGA President.



Rev. Dr. Yawson has also been elected as the 1st Vice President, Abena Ruthy, the 2nd Vice President, S. K. Agyemang as General Secretary, Rev. Eyison as national Treasurer, Rev. Gifty Ghansah as national Welfare Officer, and Chizzy Wailer (National Organizer).



