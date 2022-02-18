Rapper Teephlow returns with a beautiful body of work #6FEET

Entertainment of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian rapper Teephlow privately known as Lukeman Baidoo, who is currently domiciled in the United States, after months in hiatus, returned with what many describe as “an amazing work of art."



The rapper names this project #6feet, explaining how deep the message is.



He spoke about his experiences in the music industry and how the system is pushing young acts to live a lie.



He admonishes his colleague musicians to hasten slowly and keep it real.



The VGMA Record of the Year Award winner has been silent since the release of his Phloducation II album in early 2021.



Early this year, the rapper hinted at leaving the music scene to pursue other disciplines.



The Quantity Surveyor-turned-rapper didn’t say what he plans to do as this statement got many music fans worried and called on him to reconsider that decision.



Notable among these calls was Hammer of the Last Two, his former record label boss, who tweeted “going to the states was a bad idea” as he expresses his disappointment at Teephlow’s decision.



The manager of Teephlow, Ibrahim Baidoo, also declined to speak on this subject and promised will do everything possible to have him back in the game.



To the shock of many music fans, Teephlow released his first single for the year with visuals after announcing his decision to quit music.



The song is available on all streaming platforms.