Rapper Rick Ross and Hamisa spark dating rumours

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Rick Ross and Hamisa make a public appearance



Rick and Hamisa kiss in viral video



The two are on a vacation in Dubai



American rapper, Rick Ross, nicknamed 'Da Boss' is rumoured to be dating 26-year old Tanzanian singer and model Hamisa Mobetto.



The two who are currently on vacation in Dubai have been captured kissing in a viral clip that has once again sparked claims that they might be madly in love.



Hamisa is the former girlfriend and baby mama of Diamond Platnumz.



Rick Rosy in an interview with Lil Ommy back in September, confessed that there is a connection between himself and Hamisa following his continuous reactions to Instagram posts of the Tanzanian model.



"To be honest, there is a connection but then I’m going to leave it to her to explain the nature of the relationship we share. She is such a beautiful person, beautiful spirit and she is a huge entrepreneur and I want to help her take it to the next level because she is doing a great job and I’m proud of her."



He added, "There are a couple of other things, but all in all I just want to see her win.”



Rick and Hamisa are yet to make their relationship public.



