Rapper Phaize proposes to girlfriend

Entertainment of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Emmanuel Amoah Donkor, popularly known in showbiz as Phaize is seen in a video proposing and putting a ring on the finger of his supposed girlfriend.



In the short video circulating on social media, the rapper who hails from Ayigya Zongo in the Ashanti region was in a very romantic mood as the setting depicts.



Phiaze and the alleged girlfriend were enjoying each other's company until he was seen putting a ring on the finger of the unknown lady.



The rapper who featured on Shatta Wale’s Ahodwo Las Vegas is yet to respond to the video circulating after he was questioned by some fans.



Phiaze believes his hard work got him the feature on Shatta Wale’s Kumasi Invasion Project and he will continue to work hard to attain even much higher heights. He said in an interview with Papa Attitude of Green FM.



Meanwhile, he featured singer Fameye earlier this year on a song titled Jah Jehova.



