Rapper OheneNtow opens up about depression and suicide

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: Promoter Koolic Live

Rapper OheneNtow has had a meteoric rise to the top, both critically and financially.



The American-based Ghanaian hip-hop star and celebrated rapper is quickly becoming a household name in music.



But despite many of his accolades, OheneNtow still has some battles he has to face. Many of them deal with depression and what he would call his innermost demons.



In fact, OheneNtow really opened up when discussing his forthcoming EP “King Already” with Ghanaian music promoter Koolic, To Pimp a Butterfly. In the songs, OheneNtow discusses his inner demons.



The rapper did mention even attempting to commit suicide sometime ago in his words.



“Depression is so real that it got to the point that I thought suicide was the only option to get out of the pains I was going through, in the process I was advised to open up, so I can be free and also get help."



Kaiser says that nearly 30 million Africans and African Americans suffer from depression, but many people feel ashamed or embarrassed to get help because of the ongoing stigma around mental health — particularly among black communities, where resources tend to be more limited.



The ad comes not long after Kid Cudi, an industry peer, announced in a powerful note to fans that he had checked himself into rehab for depression.