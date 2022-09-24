You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 24Article 1629461

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Rapper M.I Abaga marries Eniola Mafe

Popular Nigerian rapper and record producer, M.I. Abaga, tied the knot on Thursday in a traditional wedding ceremony with his partner, Eniola Mafe.

The ceremony took place in Lagos on September 22, 2022.

It was attended by some top celebrities, such as music executive, Banky W, and ace comedian, Basketmouth among others.

The couple announced their engagement earlier this year with pre-wedding photos.

Friends and family were also present to celebrate with the couple.





