Rapper Kirani Ayat returns from hiatus with anticipated debut album ‘Aisha’s Sun’

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian rapper Kirani Ayat, after a hiatus from the music scene, has made a comeback with the release of his anticipated debut album.



Titled ‘Aisha’s Sun’, the 12-track project was released on Friday, 16 September, 2022.



Prior to the release, Ayat held a private album listening party at The Woods in Osu, for media personalities, fellow music makers and fans, during which Class News’ Prince Benjamin, in attendance, noted the rapper’s explanation for the album title.



“The sun moves very slowly and when it rises, it gives great light. That’s how my mom was slow to accept my decision to do music professionally but when she finally was convinced, she became my biggest fan and inspiration. This is why the album is called ‘Aisha’s Sun’.”



On Saturday, 17 September, 2022, while on an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio, Kirani Ayat revealed the purpose for the long-play [LP].



Foremost, “this album is pretty much me telling my mother how much I appreciate her, her resilience and sacrifices made for me and my sister.”



“And also using the opportunity to represent my people and where I am from,” he added.



“And also to present the Ghanaian listener with a different perspective. Like, a unique perspective [in contrast] to the current music genre [that’s in vogue] which is Afrobeats. This is like a fusion of everything. It’s very refreshing. So my goal was presenting that to the listener while telling a different story and giving a different perspective,” the ‘Guda’ hitmaker elaborated.



According to Ayat who secured rap star Sarkodie as guest on the album, his father is from Niger while his mother is from Wa in the Upper West Region of Ghana.



The cover art of the album, showing hues of bare earth, mud huts and a brilliant sun, he has disclosed, is the handiwork of artist Jesse Hova of popular videographer David Nicolsey’s North Productions.



It depicts “my village and the inspiration the music gave Jesse,” Ayat explained to Class News.



The award-winning rap act stands 6.2 feet tall, is a devout Muslim, prefers to rap in Hausa, and had as inspiration for this album African legends such as “Salif Keita, Youssou N’dour, Fatimatu Diawara and Oumou Sangaré.”



Producers on the 29-minute-long album include award-winning Altra Nova, KaySo, Okaiwav and Nii Quaye.



Created between the years 2018 and 2021, it also features backing vocals from Ghanaian notable singer and actor Adomaa and vocalist, Reynolds the Gentleman.



Tracks 10 and 12, feature Kirani Ayat’s muse, his mother, Aisha Abass.