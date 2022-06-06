Rapper Ikechukwu’s in-law beaten to death in boarding school

Entertainment of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Veteran rapper, Ikechukwu Onunaku has bemoaned the death of his wife's 14-year-old cousin, Obinna Obiefuleh, who was allegedly beaten to death in Ideato, Imo State.



According to the rapper, Obiefuleh who is an SS2 student of Queen of the Holy Innocent Secondary School Ogwume in Ideato LGA, Imo State, was beaten up, bruised and found dead at 1 am in his boarding house.



He made this known on his Instagram page when he shared a video of the deceased at his wedding.



He wrote, “This is so so sad. This is Obinna, 14 years of age, my in-law, cousin to my wife. This footage is of him at my wedding. He was found at 1 am dead in the boarding house of his school. Class – SS2, in a senior hostel, Queen of the holy innocent secondary School Ogwume in Ideato lga.”



The aggrieved actor who demanded justice for his cousin-in-law, described the circumstances surrounding the death as outrageous, adding that there were so many holes in the story.



He continued, “Beaten up, bruised. So many holes in this story. And frankly, I’m sick of these happenings. Now it has come to my doorstep. I urge every media portal to help bring light to the happenings surrounding this event and every other event concerning these children who we confidently give to schools to look after. This is outrageous.



“No child should have to die, talkless of in this manner where they are supposed to be safe and cared for. I implore all media and bloggers to please help pursue this to the end. MAY HIS SOUL FINALLY REST IN PEACE. MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO THE ENTIRE FAMILY. #JUSTICEFOROBINNAOBIEFULEH.”



