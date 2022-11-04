Rapper Amerado and Gidochi team up to share new anthemic song 'Black Change'

Entertainment of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: Gideon Kweitsu, Contributor

"Black Change", an elevating message written by the reigning "3 Music", Best rap performer Amerado, and prolific songwriter Gidochi, seeks to promote unity and peace among black people.



Gidochi, with a stirring voice, delivered yet another unique hook to remind us of the core values that unify humanity. He exhorts us to celebrate our own people, appreciates the place we call our home, and embraces Peace, Love, and Harmony.



Amerado, with an excellent flow of rap and well-defined rhythm, also employed the sermon in 2Corinthians 13:11 to emphasize the need to encourage one another, be of one mind and live in true harmony.



It is always incredible when musicians use their voices to deliver heartening messages. 'Black Change' is imbued with a great sense of responsibility and confidence that we all need to hear and act on.



The Anthemic song 'Black Change' is lifted from Amerado's recently released 10-track debut album GINA (God is Never Asleep) which features colleague musicians Efya, Fameye, Epixode, and a host of others.



Listen to Black Change on YouTube, https://youtu.be/kh8vbZ2EZHU



Stream GINA Album here: https://yve.fanlink.to/GINA



donkweitsu19@gmail.com