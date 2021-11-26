Rap in your songs like Joseph Matthew - Radio Presenter tells Phillipa Baafi

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: hotfmghana.com

Host of 'Adom Live Worship' show on Adom FM, Kwamena Idan has advised celebrated gospel Diva, Phillipa Baafi to rap in her songs like how UK-based Ghanaian afro gospel musician Joseph Matthew raps in his songs.



Joseph Matthew who is also known as JM has changed the spectrum of Ghanaian gospel music with his style of singing; a distinctive contemporary sound— a mixture of Ghanaian highlife, contemporary Afro beats and Rap.



The UK-based Ghanaian afro gospel artiste is currently out with his newest single track titled ‘The Name’. The song, which is receiving massive airplay, encourages Christians to be strong in the Lord.



While playing the song on his Top Ten Countdown show on Adom FM on Sunday, the award-winning broadcaster Kwamena Idan advised Phillipa Baafi who was in the studios to promote her new song dubbed 'The Privilege' to rap in her next songs like how Joseph Matthew raps in his songs.



"Joseph Matthew's 'The Name' song and the video are very unique ....He shot the video in the UK; it's a great video... Phillipa, next time rap in your song like Joseph Matthew... I will give him to you...Do you understand? ".Kwamena Idan said.



Phillipa Baafi who has been in the gospel music scene for more than two decades, with much elation answered by saying ," Hahaha, Okay, I have heard You...I understand what you mean hahaha".



Watch Joseph Matthew's 'The Name' Music video below:



