You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 08 31Article 1613789

Music of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Disclaimer

Source: SPONSORED

Rao features Strongman on 'Grace'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Official artwork for the project Official artwork for the project

NB Records signee Rao has released another beautiful song titled “Adom” which means ‘Grace’ in Twi featuring rap heavyweight Strongman.

The fast-rising crooner shows his versatility on this new redemption song.

With just less than four minutes, the song portrays the rise of a man from nowhere to the apex of life.

Strongman corroborated Rao’s melodic voice and emotional lyrics, with his own personal experience and growth.

Adom becomes Rao’s second released song in 2022 after ‘Kai Dabi’ ft Natty Bee, which was released earlier this year.



Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment