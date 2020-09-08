Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Rants on Twitter about Eno just a move to put her in the spotlight - Medikal

Rapper Eno Barony and Medikal

Rapper Medikal has said that his rants on Twitter about his colleague, Eno Barony was nothing personal but a move to throw light on her and get her the needed attention.



To him, Eno is very talented and good at what she does and therefore throwing light on her with the controversy was the best to get her the needed traction.



“On Twitter, I was just bored so I was having fun. It was nothing personal, just me trying to have fun and trying to bring attention on her, trying to put light on her and let people know that she’s actually very good.”



Medikal who was speaking to Accra-based YFM indicated that he has always told people how good Eno Barony is as an artiste and has brushed off claims of beefing.



Medikal during the interview was optimistic about a collaboration in the future with Eno Barony.



“Everything is possible in this universe. I can’t say anything right now but obviously, as we are in this world and we can never predict tomorrow, it is possible that we can record songs together.”

