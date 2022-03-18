Rainer Mantey set to release ‘waye mu ye’

Entertainment of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

One of Ghana’s rising Gospel Music Artistes, Rainer Okyere Mantey is gearing up to release one of her God-given anointed songs.



Her songs are motivated/inspired by Gospel themes, drawing largely on the redemptive work of Christ on the Cross, and communicating its efficacy to our lives here by faith in Christ.



Tell you what, this new flavour is yet, another irresistible one. Rainer calls this one ‘W’AYE MU YE’ and is set for the song’s release on Sunday, 20th March 2022.



In an exclusive interview, she said “My latest single is titled W’AYE MU YE, meaning Compassion. God has shown humankind his deep compassion by giving us Jesus Christ, His only begotten Son. It tells us how benevolent the Lord has been to us in spite of our shortcomings.”



Touching on the motivation behind the song, she revealed that her motivation is to spread the good news about Jesus through music.



“This is the basic guiding principle to my music. God has been merciful to me by saving me. It is my duty to share the gospel with my talent and gifts,” she said.



On how her musical journey started, she revealed that her song ministrations started in her early years.



“I worked with a team called SB4K on an album in 2007 but releasing my own songs (written and sung by me) started in 2019. My first album was titled ‘God’s Surprise’. It had eight gospel songs, one worship medley, and one patriotic song. I released a single latter part of last year titled ‘ ‘Oguamma’ which means the ‘The LAMB’.



Rainer Mantey is a trained Journalist, a Product of Ghana’s finest Communications School, the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).



She also doubles as a Corporate Woman and a Gifted Gospel Songtress extraordinaire.



Indeed if you haven’t listened to her countless soothing cum very reflective Gospel tunes yet, then you are missing something.



Support God’s own work by following Rainer on all Social Media Platforms at Rainer Mantey Music.