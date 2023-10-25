‘Rags to Riches’: I did at 19 what I aimed to do at 25; I changed life for my mother, myself – Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Kuami Eugene, born Eugene Kwame Marfo, has looked back on days past when he promised his mother he would change their lives at age 25.



Hosted by Yao Mawutor Fianu on Class 91.3 FM’s Class Drive, the Highlife/Afrobeats star happily noted he fulfilled that promise six years earlier.





“I always had a dream and an ambition. There’s a certain level I should get to. So I’ve dedicated all my life and time to getting to that level.



“I’m still not there yet but I’m proud of myself.



“I mean, I used to tell my mom that by 25, I’d change our lives [and], by 25, I would be driving a car.



“I got it at age 19,” Eugene said.



The multiple award-winning singer-songwriter and record producer first tasted success when he signed to Richie Mensah’s Lynx Entertainment record company, subsequently releasing his Killbeatz-produced Highlife megahit Angela.



“At 19-years, I had Angela and it was banging everywhere – young boy,” he recalled.



26-years-old now, Eugene thought back on the times gone by during which he sacrificed playtime and socialisation to acquire skills that have made him one of the most significant stars the African continent boasts of currently.



“I’m proud of myself. I mean, besides God being on my side, I’ve tried as much as possible to acquire a lot of knowledge about what I am doing today.



“When I was in Fadama, I didn’t do a lot of partying or clubbing, I didn’t go out there to go and play and all. It was just learn, learn, learn more. I had to learn how to produce, write, mix, master, edit – I was learning everything that I could get my hands on.



“I think it’s paying off today,” he noted, stressing: “Besides God being on my side, that’s the reason why I’ve been able to come this far.”



Kuami Eugene confirmed he used to skip school to visit a recording studio owned and operated by a Gospel music programmer called Kobina Jam.



“I love him and I think I owe part of the reason I am here today to him,” the I Feel Nice hitmaker added. “He gave me an opportunity. Even though he didn’t teach me what I know, he gave me access to his machines.”



Revealing he has plans to appreciate Kobina Jam, he noted it will be “a grand visit,” and not just a casual visit with “money in an envelope”.



“I want to do something for him that he can live with for the rest of his life because he’s given me something special I am living with for the rest of my life,” he emphasised.



Kuami Eugene disclosed he has a timeline for the commitment and “it’s getting really close”.



Rags to Riches is the first song on a new 13-track album, Love & Chaos, by the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year. On it, he sings: "I want to move from rags to riches, I had that dream aged 17."



