RTP Awards: Fadda Dickson adjudged '2021 Personality Of The Year'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

There are indeed many Managing Directors but there is in fact none like Dr. Fadda Dickson, the Managing Director of Despite Media, as his managerial skills transcend the boundaries of business management.



Affectionately called the 'godfather' of Ghana's media, Dr. Fadda Dickson has nurtured top-notch media personalities in Ghana.



He has over the years unearthed and mentored the crème de la crème in media and ran the Despite Media conglomerate comprising Peace FM, Peacefmonline, UTV, Okay FM, Neat FM and Hello FM to become leading media organizations in the country.



His leadership qualities have contributed to Despite Media's successes.



Of course, it is no wonder that Despite Media bagged home twenty-three (23) awards at the 2021 Radio and TV Personality Awards at Movenpick Hotel on Saturday, November 6 because with Fadda's leadership, the sky can only be one's limit.



Last year, the godfather was honored with a lifetime award dubbed the Super Hero Award at the 10th edition of RTP Awards held at Kempinski Hotel, Accra, for his excellence in media management.



In respect of his outstanding management and mentorship, Dr. Fadda Dickson has once again picked up an award piling up his awards of excellence.



He has been adjudged the Personality of the Year.



He won the 2021 Personality of Year (media category) at this year's Ghana Business Awards to top up his many laurels.



This award goes to cement Dr. Fadda Dickson's insurmountable rich experience in building successful businesses and bringing the best out of people.



Congratulatory messages have been trickling in for the man of the moment!



