RTP Awards: ABN’s Bronzy wins Media CEO of the Year

Entertainment of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Mr. Samuel Kofi Acheampong affectionately called Bronzy has been adjudged the best Media CEO of the Year at the just ended Radio and Television Programs (RTP) Awards.



The young energetic CEO who was recently awarded the Baron in Media and Advertising Management at the Business Executive Awards emerged victorious from a competitive list of media entrepreneurs at this year’s RTP Awards held in Accra.



Mr. Samuel Kofi Acheampong has in the past been widely acknowledged and honored for his exceptional contribution to the business sector of the Ghanaian economy.



In 2020, he received over seven awards, including the year's mediapreneur at the Youth Excellence Awards (YEA) and the prestigious CEO of the Year at the '40 under 40’ CEOs awards.



The Product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and London Business School has managed the ABN brand which owns over 20 media outlets for close to a decade to achieve great successes in the Ghanaian media industry in recent times.



Contents produced by platforms belonging to the group have had a significant impact on the lives of listeners as the media conglomerate under his erudite leadership boasts of highly respected media personnel including Kwame Tanko of Angel FM (Kumasi), Kwadwo Dickson of Angel FM (Accra), Kwame Adinkrah of Pure FM (Kumasi) Ohemaa Woyeje of Angel FM (Accra) and Saddick Adams- Sports Obama of Angel FM (Accra).



Others are Kwaku Slim (DJ) of ABN Radio One (Kumasi), Kofi Adomah of Angel FM (Accra), Kwamena Sam Biney of Angel FM (Accra), Bright Kankam Boadu of Pure FM (Kumasi), Okyeam Quophi of Angel FM (Accra), Micheal Darko (Summer) of Angel FM (Kumasi) and several others.



Speaking to the media after the award, Mr. Kofi Acheampong dedicated the success to his staff and urged them to keep being the best.



“I dedicate this feat to the staff of ABN. The sheer dent of their hard work and dedication has made us a preferred and number one brand. I urge them on in giving their best as we continue to serve our great country.” He stated.