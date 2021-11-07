RTP Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Big Events Ghana, organisers of the annual Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards have announced winners of the various categories for this year’s edition.
Held in Accra on Saturday, November 6, 2021, the event saw Okay FM’s Abeiku Santana walk home with the topmost award - RTP Personality of the Year.
The Radio and Television Personality Awards recognizes outstanding media personalities whose work show exemplary leadership towards building a vision and a future for Ghana’s media platform.
Below is the full list of winners.
RTP Personality of the Year - Abeiku Aggrey Santana – Okay FM
Media Group of the Year - Despite Media
TV Station of the Year - UTV
Digital TV Channel of the Year - Angel TV
Emerging TV Station of the Year - TV XYZ
TV Discovery of the Year - Afia Panamang – Angel TV
TV Programme of the Year - Adekye Nsroma – UTV
TV Morning Show Host of the Year - Serwaa Amihere – GH One TV
Television Morning Programme of the Year - New Day – TV3
TV Sports Show Host of the Year - Patrick Osei Agyemang (Songo) – Adom TV
TV Sports Programme of the Year - Premier League Preview Show – Citi TV
TV Female Entertainment Show Host of the Year - Mz Gee – TV3
TV Male Entertainment Show Host of the Year - Giovani Caleb – TV3
TV Entertainment Programme of the Year - United Showbiz – UTV
TV Female Newscaster of the Year - Ayisha Yakubu
TV Male Newscaster of the Year - Agya Kwabena (UTV)
TV News Programme of the Year - UTV News
TV Current Affairs Show Host of the Year - Samson Lardy Anyenini
TV Current Affairs Programme of the Year - Critical Issues – UTV
TV Female Presenter of the Year - Nana Ama Mcbrown
TV Development Show Host of the Year - Stacy Amoateng
TV Development Programme of the Year - Joy Health And Vitality – Joy News
TV Reality Show of the Year - Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 – TV3
TV Local TV Series of the Year - Yantah
TV Cooking/Culinary Programme of the Year - McBrown’s Kitchen – UTV
Blogger of the Year - Aaron Safohene Afful (RonnyIsEverywhere)
Radio Station of the Year - Peace FM
Radio Programme of the Year - Kokrooko – Peace FM
Best Radio Station Greater Accra Region - Peace FM
Best Radio Station Ashanti Region - Angel FM
Best Radio Station Eastern Region - Rite FM
Best Radio Station Northern Sector - Dagbon FM
Best Radio Station Volta-Oti Sector - Ho FM
Best Radio Station Western Sector - Tadi FM
Best Radio Station Brong-Ahafo Sector - Cheers FM
Best Radio Personality Greater Accra Region - Quophi Okyeame
Best Radio Personality Ashanti Region - Frankie Taylor
Best Radio Personality Eastern Region - Wonder Gee
Best Radio Personality Northern Sector - Moris Banamwine
Best Radio Personality Central Region - Nana Ama Egyirba
Best Radio Personality Volta-Oti Sector - Maame Esi Nyamekye
Best Radio Personality Western Sector - Anastasia
Best Radio Personality Brong-Ahafo Sector - Audrey Akosua Tindana
Radio Morning Show Host of the Year - Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie (Okay FM)
Radio Morning Programme of the Year - Anopa Bofour – Angel FM
Radio Mid-Morning Show Host of the Year - Agyenim Boateng (Kasapa FM)
Radio Late Afternoon Show Host of the Year - Abeiku Santana
Radio Late Afternoon Programme of the Year - Angel Drive – Angel FM
Radio Sports Show Host of the Year - Dan Kwaku Yeboah – Peace FM
Radio Sports Programme of the Year - Angel Floodlight Sports – Angel FM (Accra)
Radio Newscaster of the Year (Local Language) - Akosua Ago Aboagyie
Radio News Programme of the Year - Peace News – Peace FM
Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host - Halifax Ansah Addo
Radio Entertainment Talk Programme of the Year - Power Entertainment – Power FM
Radio Entertainment Pundit of the Year - Fred Kyei Mensah
Radio DJ of the Year - DJ Slim
Radio Female Presenter of the Year - Nana Yaa Konadu
Radio Development Show Host of the Year - Akumaa Mama Zimbi
Radio Development Programme of the Year - Won Mpom Te Sen? – Peace FM
Radio Reggae Show Host of the Year - King Lagazee
Radio Gospel Show Host of the Year - Franky 5
Radio Talk Show Host of the Year - Samson Lardy Anyenini (Joy FM)
Newspaper of the Year - Daily Graphic