RTP Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Big Events Ghana, organisers of the annual Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards have announced winners of the various categories for this year’s edition.



Held in Accra on Saturday, November 6, 2021, the event saw Okay FM’s Abeiku Santana walk home with the topmost award - RTP Personality of the Year.



The Radio and Television Personality Awards recognizes outstanding media personalities whose work show exemplary leadership towards building a vision and a future for Ghana’s media platform.



Below is the full list of winners.



RTP Personality of the Year - Abeiku Aggrey Santana – Okay FM



Media Group of the Year - Despite Media



TV Station of the Year - UTV



Digital TV Channel of the Year - Angel TV



Emerging TV Station of the Year - TV XYZ



TV Discovery of the Year - Afia Panamang – Angel TV



TV Programme of the Year - Adekye Nsroma – UTV



TV Morning Show Host of the Year - Serwaa Amihere – GH One TV



Television Morning Programme of the Year - New Day – TV3



TV Sports Show Host of the Year - Patrick Osei Agyemang (Songo) – Adom TV



TV Sports Programme of the Year - Premier League Preview Show – Citi TV



TV Female Entertainment Show Host of the Year - Mz Gee – TV3



TV Male Entertainment Show Host of the Year - Giovani Caleb – TV3



TV Entertainment Programme of the Year - United Showbiz – UTV



TV Female Newscaster of the Year - Ayisha Yakubu



TV Male Newscaster of the Year - Agya Kwabena (UTV)



TV News Programme of the Year - UTV News



TV Current Affairs Show Host of the Year - Samson Lardy Anyenini



TV Current Affairs Programme of the Year - Critical Issues – UTV



TV Female Presenter of the Year - Nana Ama Mcbrown



TV Development Show Host of the Year - Stacy Amoateng



TV Development Programme of the Year - Joy Health And Vitality – Joy News



TV Reality Show of the Year - Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 – TV3



TV Local TV Series of the Year - Yantah



TV Cooking/Culinary Programme of the Year - McBrown’s Kitchen – UTV



Blogger of the Year - Aaron Safohene Afful (RonnyIsEverywhere)



Radio Station of the Year - Peace FM



Radio Programme of the Year - Kokrooko – Peace FM



Best Radio Station Greater Accra Region - Peace FM



Best Radio Station Ashanti Region - Angel FM



Best Radio Station Eastern Region - Rite FM



Best Radio Station Northern Sector - Dagbon FM



Best Radio Station Volta-Oti Sector - Ho FM



Best Radio Station Western Sector - Tadi FM



Best Radio Station Brong-Ahafo Sector - Cheers FM



Best Radio Personality Greater Accra Region - Quophi Okyeame



Best Radio Personality Ashanti Region - Frankie Taylor



Best Radio Personality Eastern Region - Wonder Gee



Best Radio Personality Northern Sector - Moris Banamwine



Best Radio Personality Central Region - Nana Ama Egyirba



Best Radio Personality Volta-Oti Sector - Maame Esi Nyamekye



Best Radio Personality Western Sector - Anastasia



Best Radio Personality Brong-Ahafo Sector - Audrey Akosua Tindana



Radio Morning Show Host of the Year - Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie (Okay FM)



Radio Morning Programme of the Year - Anopa Bofour – Angel FM



Radio Mid-Morning Show Host of the Year - Agyenim Boateng (Kasapa FM)



Radio Late Afternoon Show Host of the Year - Abeiku Santana



Radio Late Afternoon Programme of the Year - Angel Drive – Angel FM



Radio Sports Show Host of the Year - Dan Kwaku Yeboah – Peace FM



Radio Sports Programme of the Year - Angel Floodlight Sports – Angel FM (Accra)



Radio Newscaster of the Year (Local Language) - Akosua Ago Aboagyie



Radio News Programme of the Year - Peace News – Peace FM



Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host - Halifax Ansah Addo



Radio Entertainment Talk Programme of the Year - Power Entertainment – Power FM



Radio Entertainment Pundit of the Year - Fred Kyei Mensah



Radio DJ of the Year - DJ Slim



Radio Female Presenter of the Year - Nana Yaa Konadu



Radio Development Show Host of the Year - Akumaa Mama Zimbi



Radio Development Programme of the Year - Won Mpom Te Sen? – Peace FM



Radio Reggae Show Host of the Year - King Lagazee



Radio Gospel Show Host of the Year - Franky 5



Radio Talk Show Host of the Year - Samson Lardy Anyenini (Joy FM)



Newspaper of the Year - Daily Graphic