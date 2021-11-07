You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 07Article 1396675

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

RTP Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Big Events Ghana, organisers of the annual Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards have announced winners of the various categories for this year’s edition.

Held in Accra on Saturday, November 6, 2021, the event saw Okay FM’s Abeiku Santana walk home with the topmost award - RTP Personality of the Year.

The Radio and Television Personality Awards recognizes outstanding media personalities whose work show exemplary leadership towards building a vision and a future for Ghana’s media platform.

Below is the full list of winners.

RTP Personality of the Year - Abeiku Aggrey Santana  – Okay FM

Media Group of the Year - Despite Media

TV Station of the Year - UTV

Digital TV Channel of the Year - Angel TV

Emerging TV Station of the Year - TV XYZ

TV Discovery of the Year - Afia Panamang  –  Angel TV

TV Programme of the Year - Adekye Nsroma  –  UTV

TV Morning Show Host of the Year - Serwaa Amihere  –  GH One TV

Television Morning Programme of the Year - New Day  –  TV3

TV Sports Show Host of the Year - Patrick Osei Agyemang (Songo)  –  Adom TV

TV Sports Programme of the Year - Premier League Preview Show  –  Citi TV

TV Female Entertainment Show Host of the Year - Mz Gee  –  TV3

TV Male Entertainment Show Host of the Year - Giovani Caleb  – TV3

TV Entertainment Programme of the Year - United Showbiz – UTV

TV Female Newscaster of the Year - Ayisha Yakubu 

TV Male Newscaster of the Year - Agya Kwabena  (UTV)

TV News Programme of the Year - UTV News

TV Current Affairs Show Host of the Year - Samson Lardy Anyenini

TV Current Affairs Programme of the Year - Critical Issues  –  UTV

TV Female Presenter of the Year - Nana Ama Mcbrown

TV Development Show Host of the Year - Stacy Amoateng

TV Development Programme of the Year - Joy Health And Vitality  – Joy News

TV Reality Show of the Year - Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020  – TV3

TV Local TV Series of the Year - Yantah 

TV Cooking/Culinary Programme of the Year - McBrown’s Kitchen –  UTV

Blogger of the Year - Aaron Safohene Afful (RonnyIsEverywhere)

Radio Station of the Year - Peace FM

Radio Programme of the Year - Kokrooko  – Peace FM

Best Radio Station Greater Accra Region - Peace FM

Best Radio Station Ashanti Region - Angel FM

Best Radio Station Eastern Region - Rite FM

Best Radio Station Northern Sector - Dagbon FM

Best Radio Station Volta-Oti Sector - Ho FM

Best Radio Station Western Sector - Tadi FM

Best Radio Station Brong-Ahafo Sector - Cheers FM

Best Radio Personality Greater Accra Region - Quophi Okyeame 

Best Radio Personality Ashanti Region - Frankie Taylor 

Best Radio Personality Eastern Region - Wonder Gee

Best Radio Personality Northern Sector - Moris Banamwine  

Best Radio Personality Central Region - Nana Ama Egyirba

Best Radio Personality Volta-Oti Sector - Maame Esi Nyamekye

Best Radio Personality Western Sector - Anastasia 

Best Radio Personality Brong-Ahafo Sector - Audrey Akosua Tindana

Radio Morning Show Host of the Year - Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie  (Okay FM)

Radio Morning Programme of the Year - Anopa Bofour  – Angel FM

Radio Mid-Morning Show Host of the Year - Agyenim Boateng  (Kasapa FM)

Radio Late Afternoon Show Host of the Year - Abeiku Santana 

Radio Late Afternoon Programme of the Year - Angel Drive  – Angel FM

Radio Sports Show Host of the Year - Dan Kwaku Yeboah  –  Peace FM

Radio Sports Programme of the Year - Angel Floodlight Sports  –  Angel FM (Accra)

Radio Newscaster of the Year (Local Language) - Akosua Ago Aboagyie 

Radio News Programme of the Year - Peace News  –  Peace FM

Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host - Halifax Ansah Addo

Radio Entertainment Talk Programme of the Year - Power Entertainment  –  Power FM

Radio Entertainment Pundit of the Year - Fred Kyei Mensah

Radio DJ of the Year - DJ Slim 

Radio Female Presenter of the Year - Nana Yaa Konadu

Radio Development Show Host of the Year - Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Radio Development Programme of the Year - Won Mpom Te Sen?  –  Peace FM

Radio Reggae Show Host of the Year - King Lagazee

Radio Gospel Show Host of the Year - Franky 5

Radio Talk Show Host of the Year - Samson Lardy Anyenini (Joy FM)

Newspaper of the Year - Daily Graphic

