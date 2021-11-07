RTP 2021: Stacy Amoateng, Quophi Okyeame pick awards

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a joyous night for Stacy Amoateng and her husband, Quophi Okyeame, as they received awards for categories they had been nominated in for the 2021 Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards.



While Stacy Amoateng, host of ‘Restoration With Stacy’ was adjudged TV Developmental Show Host of the Year, Quophi Okyeame, host of Angel Drive Time, walked home with the Best Radio Personality (Greater Accra) award.



Angel Drive was also adjudged Radio Late Afternoon Programme of the Year.



“All we do is win no matter”, said Quophi Okyeame in an Instagram post.



“We won. Thanks to God almighty”, Stacy’s post announcing the news read.



Organised by Big Events Ghana, the 11th edition of the RTP Awards was held in Accra on Saturday, November 6, 2021.



The Radio and Television Personality Awards recognizes outstanding media personalities whose work show exemplary leadership towards building a vision and a future for Ghana’s media platform.



