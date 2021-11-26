R2Bees explains why they refuse to grant media interviews

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media promote negativity, R2Bees



Journalists love clout chasing, R2Bees



R2Bees dislike media interviews



The 'Refuse To Be Broke' singers, better known as R2Bees has provided reasons why they have refused to grant media interviews.



The music duo made up of Mugeez and Omar Sterling are regarded as Ghana's finest hip hop singers and have managed to stay away from the cameras of media houses despite the releases of hit singles and albums over the years.



A lot believe that not much is heard or known about the two except for their good music.



With years of experience in the entertainment industry, the 'Tema boys' have disclosed that they try as much as possible to decline all media interviews to prevent being taken advantage of.



They believe that most journalists love to promote negativity.



Speaking at the launch of their album 'Back 2 Basic' in Accra, Mugeez explained to JoyNews the main reasons for their move.



"Music is all we do, we came here to sing so anything apart from that is not our main thing. Once the mic is on, we wonna (SIC) sing. The interview is the next stage for us."



Also, Omar Sterling stressed: "When we started we used to do interviews, it's not like we've been like this from when we came. What we realized is that, some of the interviews we used to do back then, most of the journalists take advantage, they try to clout chase. Try to ask questions that you know what I mean.



"We are not just musicians, we are solid human beings. We believe in promoting positivity. We know how the media sometimes focuses so much on the negatives just for clout, so we try to pull ourselves not because we don't wonna do interviews, we just try to stay away from the whole negativity."



Meanwhile, their 4th career album “Back 2 Basics” is out all on streaming platforms and features their hit single "Eboso".