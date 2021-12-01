R2Bees collaborates with Wizkid, Stonebwoy on 'back to basics' album

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Talented Tema-based highlife/afrobeat music group, R2Bees, with a number of songs to its credit, has released its much-anticipated album titled ‘Back 2 Basics’.



The album, which is the 4th studio album of the group, was produced by award-winning producers such as KillBeatz, GuiltyBeatz, StreetBeatz, DJ Breezy, DJ Obrien & Nektunez among others.



The album featured artistes such as Wizkid, Gyakie, Stonebowy, Mr. Eazi, Darko Vibes, King Promise and JoeyB.



Collaborating with Stonebwoy, Wizkid and Mr Eazi who are currently among biggest reigning African artistes, is definitely a huge breakthrough.



Members of the group believe that their newly released album will surely rub shoulders with those already on the music scene.



The music duo, made up of two cousins, Faisal Hakeem (Paedae) and Rashid Mugeez (Mugeez) before the release of the album dropped two singles ‘Fine Wine’ and ‘Ɛbɔso’ off the 15 track album ‘Back 2 Basics’.



The group has headlined various concerts across the country and also carved a niche for giving audiences memorable performances to last a lifetime at every single event the members of the group have performed.



R2Bees, a name derived from the group’s mantra, ‘Refuse To Be Broke’, has remained relevant in the African music scene since its debut hit single ‘Yawa Girl’.



Signed to its own label, R2Bees Entertainment, the ‘Life’, ‘Odo’, ‘I Dey Mad Ooh’, ‘Afrika’, ‘Slow Down’ and ‘Up In Da Klub’ hitmakers have shared the same stage with internationally acclaimed music stars including Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Fabulous and Red Café.