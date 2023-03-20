R2Bees’ Unda rebrands to Kojo Golden, set to take over the airwaves with ‘Pan Them’

Entertainment of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: GNA

Budding singer Kojo Golden, a Tema-based artiste and core member of the group R2bees, has finally dropped his jamming single, Pan Them.



Signed to U2M Africa Records, the visuals for the ‘Pan Them’ will be premiering on March 24 on 4Syte TV.



Meanwhile, Kojo Golden has been in the music sphere since the inception of the Tema popular group r2bees. He formed part of the group that gave birth to the music duo, R2Bees comprising Mugeez and Paedae (Omar Sterling).



Additionally, Kojo Golden has rebranded to Kojo Golden and has since gone solo promoting visuals for his current song, Pan Them.



“I no dey see the hater. I dey look for the paper. Throw your heavyweight pan them. If them no go do me good pan them…” he sings against people setting others back in life.



According to Kojo Golden, he is apt to carve a niche for himself in the Ghanaian music sphere, arrowing his role under R2bees when the group set the pace as trailblazers in the music space.



Check out the snippet of Pan Them below:



