‘Quitting my job to live abroad was my biggest mistake’ - KKD

Seasoned Ghanaian media personality, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, has expressed his regrets about leaving his job in Ghana to stay in the United Kingdom (UK).



In a recent interview with Onua FM, KKD noted that looking back at his life, and the decisions he made in the past, if there’s a thing he can correct, it would have been quitting his job to live with his family in the UK.



According to him, although he won’t move to the UK if he had a second chance, he would also not divorce his wife rather, together they would find a solution.



“Looking back, one of the things I would have corrected was quitting my job to live with my wife and kids in the United Kingdom. I wouldn’t have divorced her. But we could have found a way to fix it.”



Explaining why he moved to the UK, KKD explained that after several failed attempts to get his wife to relocate to Ghana, he was compelled to quit his very lucrative job to stay in the UK with his family to save his marriage.



“I used to buy tickets and travel on weekends just to make love to my wife and check on the family. I was young, and I could afford it. So why not,” KKD said in the interview with a smile.



“I got tired of the long-distance relationship. So I quit my job, which gave me a house, a company car, a chauffeur and a good salary to save my marriage. If the mountain does not come to Mohammed, he must go to the mountain,” KKD added.



