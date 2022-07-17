‘Quit complaining, negative news made you who you are’ - Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo to Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo blames Shatta Wale for the negative news around him
Shatta Wale says some media persons tarnished his image with negative news
‘Stop publishing negative news about me’, Shatta Wale to journalists
Popular Ghanaian Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has asked self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, to stop complaining about negative news because the singer gains from the publicity.
He added that it has contributed significantly to the success of his [Shatta Wale's] career in the entertainment industry.
Speaking on the United Showbiz show over the weekend, Arnold believes that contrary to Shatta Wale’s comments on how bloggers and some media persons tarnish his image and make him unattractive to foreigners by publishing negative news about him, the Dancehall king has benefitted from negative news.
According to him, Shatta Wale gains huge publicity from negative news and has built a music empire around negativity.
“There is no two ways about the fact that Shatta Wale has built an enviable brand for himself. It is also true that both negative and positive news is what has made him who he is,” Arnold Baidoo explains on the United Showbiz Show.
He added that some actions of Shatta Wale makes it impossible for media persons to write positive news about him, hence he is a key contributor to the negative news published about him.
He said, “Look at what he did in 2013. Causing commotion because Kaakie won an award he thought she didn’t deceive. How do you expect journalists to write positive news about him in this situation? So, it is clear that he is a part of his problem.”
Background
In an exclusive interview with Hitz FM, Shatta Wale called on media persons to put an end to publishing negative news about him.
According to Shatta Wale, when you search his name on the internet, it’s mainly negative news and that doesn’t create any good impression about him outside the country.
Below is Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo's take on Shatta Wale's warning to the media:
Don’t blame Ghanaians for your negative stories - @ArnoldBaidoo to Shatta Wale#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/xLowrjTrWR— UTV Ghana (@utvghana) July 16, 2022