Queen eShun reveals why she has been away from the music scene

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian songstress, Queen eShun, has revealed why she has been away from the music scene.



During an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ program which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, eShun disclosed that schooling has kept her away from music.



According to her, she is pursuing a degree in Strategic Management.



Queen eShun, who started her education last year, said she will complete in 2021.



She has begged her fans to understand and continue to support her as she assured her fans of releasing some songs which include one recorded with Shatta Wale.





