Queen Ciara and Rev Obour celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Kwaku Agyei Antwi popularly called Rev Obofour and his wife, Queen Ciara Antwi, have marked their 11th wedding anniversary today, August 29.



To celebrate this year's anniversary, the wife of the preacher shared some throwback images from their 2010 white wedding.



Rev Obofour and Queen Ciara have been blessed with five children together. The two continue to serve their followers on social media with 'couple goals', especially on Ciara's Instagram page where she usually shares videos and photos of them at major events in the country.



In their anniversary post, Queen Ciara promised to serve her husband with "sweet love and support" for the rest of their lives.



She wrote: "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our souls and brings peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever. The first year was magical, the rest will be the same too… I cherish the warmth of being wrapped, in the love given by you.” 11th Marriage anniversary for us, will continue serving you will my sweet love, support, caring and everything that makes you happy. Good thing you don’t have to suffer from a lack of vitamin me."



Rev Obofour also known as Nii Adotey Gyata I was recently enstooled as the Chief of Asante’s in the Sempe traditional area. Her wife, Queen Ciara, now goes by the stool name, Naa Adukwei Shikakye.



See the post below:



