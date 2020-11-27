Entertainment of Friday, 27 November 2020

Quamina MP involved in a fatal car crash

Ghanaian musician, Quamina MP has been involved in a car accident while embarking on a trip

Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Ato Quamina Amonoo, popularly known as ‘Quamina MP’ has been involved in a ghastly motor accident that occurred on the road leading to Akosombo in the Eastern Region.



The ‘Amanfuor girls’ crooner managed to escape unhurt while the vehicle in which he was traveling has been totally wrecked from the impact of the crash.



In a video making rounds on social media, the rapper who appears devastated from the incident was captured sitting on the bare floor and surrounded by a group of eyewitnesses who tried to console him.



Some celebrities have already taken to social media following the incident, to sympathize with the ‘Ground Up’ signee.



“Omg not my baby”! Sista Afia wrote on Instagram.



Wanluv Kuborlor, on the other hand, blamed the incident on government’s failure to construct good roads which have claimed lots of lives including that of the late Ebony.



“Sorry bro. Ghana government roads kill ebony also want take kwamina from we. Why?? Are our leaders using our blood for corruption juju? He wrote.



“Oh God, what's all this!! YFM’s DJ MicSmith wrote



“Oh no!” Lydia Forson expressed shock



However, this accident is one of several other ones that have been recorded across the country in the past few weeks.



Watch the video below





