Quality of our music is declining – Appietus

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•According to Appietus, artistes and music producers must step up their game



• He is of the view that music stakeholders must pay attention to elements that contribute to making good songs



• According to the popular music producer, Nigeria seems to be ahead of Ghana in terms of music production





Popular music producer, Appietus, has described as disheartening the quality of music produced in the country lately.



He said he has not been impressed with the quality of songs being churned out in recent times and has therefore asked sound engineers and artistes to take their time and create quality productions.



“We used to have very great productions some years ago but what I am hearing lately is nothing to write home about. It looks like music producers are in a hurry to just make money and are not paying attention to all the elements that make a quality song.



"When I listen to songs such as Odo Nnwom which I did for Kofi Nti and Otoolege for Ofori Amponsah, I realize, I'm not hearing such quality productions these days. We are supposed to move forward and not backward, so I am telling every music producer to be up and doing,” he stated in an interview with the state-run Graphic Showbiz newspaper.



Sharing his view on why Nigeria seems to be making steady progress in terms of music as compared to Ghana, Appietus said: “When it comes to singing or rapping we have some of the finest musicians but our sound engineers need to up their game."