Quality is not cheap - Mona4Reall comments on her music videos

Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mona4Reall releases new tune



Female singer explains why she invests in her music videos



Mona sends a message to critics



New artiste on the block, Mona4Reall has disclosed that she has got a love for quality things reason she always pushes herself to come out with world-class visuals which mostly don't come cheap.



According to the female singer whose focus is to give fans the best tune and production, fans should enjoy and support her works whilst she also focuses on investing in her craft.



With just three years in the music industry, Mona has managed to put out quality videos for her hit singles including visuals for all 7 tracks on her EP released in October 2021.



“Whatever I do, I make sure I do it properly and with all seriousness. And I’m here to stay, so if we are doing it, we are doing it well. Quality is not cheap. I just want you guys to enjoy it for me. I will take care of the rest,” Mona4Reall told Berla Mundi in an interview on TV3.



Despite the criticism from a section of the public on her singing ability which they claim isn't the best, the dedicated singer who is "here to stay" has noted that nothing will hold her back from pursuing music.



"My main focus was the music, so I wasn’t really paying attention. I realized that no matter what you do, people are still going to talk. So you just have to do what’s good for you. I’m so happy that I did this. I’m so glad that I chased my dreams. I love it, and I can’t wait to give them more,” she added.



