Qatar 2022: Gyan can do magic – Fameye

Entertainment of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian Highlife star Fameye has tweeted he is confident in striker Asamoah Gyan’s abilities to do the unexpected.



On Friday, August 19, 2022, the singer shared, “I believe soo much in Asamoah Gyan. He go fit do magic / Peter Akasa.”



The tweet had a lit light bulb emoji added to it. It is a symbol of brilliance, breakthrough and spontaneous genius.



‘Peter akasa’ is Twi for ‘Peter has spoken’ and Peter is Fameye’s first birth name. It is also the name of the rapper’s alter ego.



Last week, former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, much to the surprise of the football loving public, announced his intentions to play for Ghana’s national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The news stirred assorted reactions from users on social media, football pundits and even football notables.



Following the announcement, videos have been seen of Gyan, who is fond of the number three jersey, in the gym passionately engaged in training to, as he’s stated, “get back in shape and see how my body reacts to playing competitive football.”



The prolific goal scorer intends to speak to the national football authorities once his body reacts positively to training.



The ‘Songs of Peter’ album artist, Fameye, believes Gyan, if enlisted for Ghana’s squad, can do magic in the Qatar tournament which starts on Sunday, 20 November, and ends Sunday, 18 December, 2022.



Ghana is among 32 countries participating in the 2022 men’s FIFA World Cup tournament.