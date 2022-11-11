Put me on a billboard, I want to be a brand ambassador before I die – Fred Amugi to brands

Entertainment of Friday, 11 November 2022

Veteran actor, Fred Amugi, has said it is his utmost wish to be captured on a billboard as a brand ambassador before he dies.



This is the only wish of the veteran actor who turned 74 years on November 11, 2022.



According to Fred Amugi, it is his desire that this particular wish would be granted while he is still alive.



“One wish I’d want to have for my 74th birthday is to see myself on a billboard as a brand ambassador. I wouldn’t want to die before I am mounted on a billboard, where I wouldn’t see what is being done for me. I’m prepared to be a brand ambassador for your products. Use me whiles I’m alive and not when I’m dead and gone,” he appealed to brands in a viral video.



Over the period, some veteran actors have channeled all sorts of appeals, predominantly financial, to the general public.



This has become the case because most of these veteran actors have struggled with all sorts of life crises associated with their old ages.



While many have changed career paths due to the influx of new-school actors, the few veterans left in the movie industry have always maintained that they do not get as much opportunities as the young ones.



