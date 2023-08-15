Put Suzzy Williams’ mother on a monthly stipend, take full responsibility of her – McBrown told

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Ama McBrown has been tasked with the responsibility of taking care of Suzzy Williams’ mother.



Earlier in an interview with N0.1FM, Suzzy Williams’ mother disclosed how she has since been battling financial crises, adding that her landlord is even threatening to kick her out of her apartment due to the inability to pay rent.



She made this statement while lamenting neglect from Suzzy’s supposed ‘industry godmothers’ and colleagues since the actress died 18 years ago.



Mrs. Cecilia Williams while establishing her point, however, ‘singled out’ Nana Ama Mcbrown as the only actress who has since reached out to her.



She rained praises on McBrown while recalling some promises she made to her but is yet to fulfill.



After her submission, the host who was stirring their discussion, Evangelist Prince Adu-Asare, concluded that it will be in the best interest for McBrown to continue taking care of Suzzie Williams’ mother.



He said the actress should take sole responsibility for Mrs. Cecilia Williams’ and put her on a monthly stipend.



“Nana Ama McBrown has to take care of Suzzie Williams’ mother. She has to put her on a monthly stipend. Even if it's GHC200 every month, she must do that. She has to take her as her mother and look after her. I know what I am saying. I know she will get to see this,” he stressed.



Suzzy Williams’ mother, seconded to Mr. Adu-Asare’s statements.



She asked the actress to continue her good works while pleading with her to fulfill the promises she once made to her.



“Sweet Nana Ama McBrown, you started something, continue and God will bless you. I am telling people about the little you have done. you have promised already and now the time is up. The landlord is on my neck and I have no place to lay my head. The only place I have is Suzzy’s grave. That is the only place I have,” she added.



Watch the video below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





EB/FNOQ