Pursue the job you love – Adwoa Awindor tells youth

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Host of the first Ghanaian international link television show ‘Greetings From Abroad’, Nana Adwoa Awindor, has advised the country’s youth to pursue careers they are passionate about.



According to her, “If you love what you do, you do not see it as work but as a part of your life.”



The woman who brought Europe and the Americas into the homes of Ghanaians in the ’90s till date shared that she has no remorse for going into a career in television production.



She noted that if one loves their job, they always smile through the challenges thrown at them.



“People think we have no problem preparing for Greetings From Abroad because I am always smiling. We have problems with staff, location, and equipment but because I have the passion for the work, it cancels out the disadvantages and negatives, and gives you an edge in what you do.”



Featuring on the Y Leaderboard Series on Y107.9FM with Rev Erskine, her advice to the youth was, “never enter into any business you don’t want to be in. Don’t let anyone force you into a trade you don’t love.”



In her opinion, any career path one finds themselves in must be passion-driven. “If it is not so, you will feel overburdened at a point and ask what did I do to get here?”



The celebrated television personality who still edits her shows added, “When what you do is your passion, you can be in the studio and work effortlessly for 24 hours.”