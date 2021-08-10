Pure Akan readies sophomore album 'Nyame Mma' on 12th August

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Ghanaian rapper Pure Akan is all set to release his sophomore album Nyame MMA on 12th August 2021.



The album is a follow-up to his highly rated 2017 album Onipa Akoma, which gained positive reviews from fans and critics alike.



Onipa Akoma was adjudged by many fans as the album of the year after it failed to get nominated in the Ghana Music Awards.



Cover art for Pure Akan‘s Nyame Mma album.

Pure Akan later clarified he didn’t submit the album for nomination.



Rated as one of the topmost young rappers in Ghana, Pure Akan has built a unique brand that blends rap with the classic highlife sound giving it an alternative outlook.



Ahead of the release Pure Akan changed his name from just Akan (to Pure Akan) in order to help make him more visible and unique.



Name Maa (God’s children) has been a long time coming, with fans having to wait four years to get it.



So far, Pure Akan has released one single off the album titled Mensesa Me Ho.



Pure Akan (real name Bernard Nana Appiah) has so far organized two listening session for the upcoming album. One private one for industry and another paid listening event held at the Aburi Gardens.



Nyame Maa is a 16-track album that features Ayisi and King Ayisoba.



Fans can pre-save the album on Apple Music, Aftown, Amazon, and Spotify.



If we are to judge our expectation due to his debut album, then it is through the roof at this point because we know Pure Akan knows how to make an album.