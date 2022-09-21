Punditry brouhaha triggers clash between Kwasi Aboagye and 3Music boss, Sadiq

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

A comment from Sadiq Abdulai Abu has engendered a rebuttal from Peace FM’s Kwasi Aboagye who without mincing words said his contribution to the industry cannot be pooh-poohed by individuals who were toddlers when he started.



Sadiq had defended Sarkodie’s statement that local broadcasters who have not achieved any international feats have no moral right to criticize him or his counterparts for not excelling beyond the borders of the country.



In his submission on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, the CEO of 3Music Networks said it was about time some pundits and media personalities upgraded themselves instead of lagging behind and criticizing musicians for same.



According to him, pundits who are “not elevating the game” and are “not consistently building” themselves have no business spending hours on traditional media criticizing stakeholders.



“You can’t be a 20-year pundit veteran with nothing to show for it,” said Sadiq. “The media has created a new work line for empty pundits who will wake up and realize that they’ve done 10 years of that and the only value or the only thing they’re known for is often attention-grabbing by empty headlines or attacks on talents and people.”



He continued: “I’ve seen people who do not do anything for industry. For more than 10 to 15 years, they’ve become known as pundits. Is that also a new title? Isn’t punditry supposed to be on the basis of exceptional experience and deep insight?”



In a direct response on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Kwasi Aboagye slammed Sadiq describing his submission as “mere oratory”. While stressing he would not flaunt his CV because he does not believe in blowing his trumpet, Kwasi Aboagye noted that his pundits are experienced and well informed about industry issues.



“I’m proud and glad to say that whoever appears on my show as a panelist has exceptional experience, these are people who have achieved and contributed to the industry,” the Peace FM show host said.



In what appeared to be a shade, Kwasi Aboagye touted his years of experience in the industry and made an argument for entertainment shows on radio and television.



“There are some when we were contributing to the industry, they probably were kids in diapers,” he said. “You think what we’re doing here is not a contribution to the industry? The day all these platforms die, that would be the day the industry will collapse.”



What Sarkodie actually said



In his interview with Fire Stick, Sarkodie in Pidgin English drew a comparison between Ghana and Nigeria lamenting how handicapped Ghanaian artistes are in penetrating the international market, unlike their Nigerian counterparts.



The rapper said: “Those boys who now dem dey claim Naija, before Naija go tone up, they did not want to be associated. They were all in their corner. But as the Nigerians projected the game, now even an American rapper can claim to be from Nigeria.”



“It is easy for somebody to sit on the radio and tell you Shatta Wale no do this… You, you dey radio for Ghana for close to 20 years wey you no fit come enter Choice for here or BBC. I don’t think you have the moral right to talk about artiste wey e dey Ghana wey e no move. Because me I go BBC because it is Komla Dumor wey e make I go.”







