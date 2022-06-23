Public figures in Ghana with Bipolar Disorder

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Bipolar disorder according to the American Psychological Association (APA) is a disorder associated with episodes of intense mood swings. Mood swings during a bipolar relapse include depressive lows to manic highs.



Scientists and mental health experts are yet to discover the exact cause of this disorder, how it is believed that a combination of genetics, environment and an altered brain structure could lead to bipolar disorder.



A patient in a bipolar relapse may isolate themselves, may be extremely active, and may be explosive and talk about everything they know depending on the circumstances they were triggered.



Bipolar disorder is incurable; however, it can be managed with a combination of medicines and psychotherapy. The following famous Ghanaians suffer from bipolar disorder.



Abena Korkor



Abena Korkor is a known activist and educator on bipolar disorder. She decided to be an ambassador to educate people on the disorder after she came out to announce she has been diagnosed of bipolar disorder.



Abena Korkor came into the limelight when a video of her dancing while changing before a mirror was leaked on the internet. This was in 2015 during her days a student of the University of Cape Coast.



Briefly, after that, another video of her dancing romantically in public in the presence of numerous men who fondled her also surfaced. She later said she leaked all those videos by herself.



According to her, she did that because she has bipolar disorder. Since then, Abena Korkor has been leveling allegations against some men she claimed to have had sexual intercourse with. She has also released other nude videos and photographs.



Abena Korkor is the founder of Psychosocial Africa, a non-governmental organization that focuses on educating people on mental health. In May 2021, Abena Korkor and her team made a donation to the female ward of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.







Ibrah One



In the last year, socialite Ibrahim Daowud popularly known as Ibrah One had banter with maverick politician and legislator, Kennedy Agyapong and even President Nana Addo.



Kennedy Agyapong accused Ibrah One of making money through internet fraud and money laundry and promised to get him arrested within 24 hours. Ibrah as a countermove accused the legislator of corruption and dared him to order his arrest.



After their controversies, Ibrah’s brother, Abass Dawud said on NET 2 Television that his brother has bipolar disorder and that his attacks on Kennedy Agyapong and President Nana Addo were a result of a relapse he suffered.







Daniel Duncan-Williams



Daniel Duncan-Williams is the last born of the famous preacher, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams. Daniel became very popular when he leaked nude photos of himself on the internet.



It was later confirmed through a statement issued by the Duncan-Williams family that Daniel Duncan-Williams suffered from bipolar disorder.







Joyce Dzidzor Mensah



She’s quite a package; at times, she appears to be extremely excited while on other occasions, she appears to have a lot of problems. She has been doing a lot; ranging from stripping down, threatening to kill herself, admitting that she suffers from depression, and having unprotected sex with a man she barely knew.



In 2019, in an interview with Chris-Vincent Agyapong Febiri, Joyce who was once the Ambassador for HIV/AIDS campaign in Ghana confirmed that she has bipolar disorder.







Handling people with bipolar disorders



Unfortunately, in Ghana, most people tend to stigmatize and discriminate against persons with mental health disorders.



In the case of the public figures mentioned above, internet users made a mockery of their conditions and some even doubted the legitimacy of their diagnosis.



According to the APA, such treatments when meted out to patients with mental health disorders can make them develop agoraphobia, depression and in extreme situations, make them suicidal.