Psalm Adjeteyfio confided in you, why did you leak the audio? - Amanda Jissih chides MzGee

Amanda Jissih calls out MzGee over a leaked audio



Psalm Adjeteyfio begs MzGee for support



Dr Bawumia donates GH¢50,000 to Psalm Adjeteyfio



Radio presenter, Amanda Jissih, has called out her colleague, MzGee over the leaked audio that captures veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio begging her for leftover food due to his financial plight.



The celebrated actor famed for the television series, Taxi Driver, in what seemed like a WhatsApp audio was heard asking the former TV3 presenter, MzGee for support as he is once again broke after barely four months of receiving a GH¢50,000 cash donation from Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



It is yet to be known who leaked the private conversation between the two, however, the veteran actor has been subjected to backlash from a section of the public who claimed he wasted the monies received from benevolent persons.



Amanda Jissih displeased with the turn of events has questioned MzGee over her alleged decision to leak the audio that clearly captured the actor begging for leftover food from her kitchen.



Reacting to the audio published by blogger, Zionfelix on Instagram she wrote: "He asked for leftovers and you decided to record him? What for? This is wrong Mzgee. He confided in you. If you cant help him, let him know n end it right there."







Psalm Adjeteyfio back in 2021 appealed to the general public for support and revealed that he was being ejected from his rented home by his landlord over failure to pay for his rent.



His appeal touched the heart of Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who donated an amount of GH¢50,000 to him on September 13, 2021.



Fast forward to January 2022, TT has revealed that he is left with nothing due to the wise investment made with all his donations.



Speaking in the leaked audio he said: “MzGee good afternoon, I’m wondering if you would have some leftovers in your kitchen to spare. [The] reason is, people who use to help have all withdrawn their help when they heard that the Vice President had given me the money. But you would agree with me that [with] such monies, you need to invest wisely and that is what I have done and when you make investments too, it will take time before you begin enjoying it.



“Right now, the situation has created a lot of problems for me; you know, a lot of people used to help me a lot but now everybody…I even understood that some people contributed some money in States to be sent to me; the moment they heard [that the Vice President had given me the money] everybody went for his money.”



