Psalm Adjeteyfio begs for leftover food

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Psalm Adjeteyfio is asking for leftover food to feed on



He said people have stopped helping him



Dr Bawumia recently donation GH¢50,000 to the actor



Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, has pleaded with media personality, MzGee, to help with some leftover food from her kitchen to be able to feed on.



According to him, all those who promised to help him withdrew after the Vice President sent him GH¢50,000 following a viral video in which he cried for help in 2021.



About GH¢30,000 of the money was expected to pay for the actor’s rent for five years, and ¢20,000 would be spent on his upkeep.



He indicated in a viral audio to the media personality that, he has since invested the money Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia sent to him through his aide Dr. Gideon Boako.



He added, all those who wanted to help decided not to do so again after they heard of the GH¢50,000 cash donation from the Vice President.



“MzGee good afternoon, I’m wondering if you would have some leftovers in your kitchen to spare. [The] reason is, people who use to help have all withdrawn their help when they heard that the Vice President had given me the money. But you would agree with me that [with] such monies, you need to invest wisely and that is what I have done and when you make investments too, it will take time before you begin enjoying it,” the Taxi Driver TV series actor explained.



“Right now, the situation has created a lot of problems for me; you know, a lot of people used to help me a lot but now everybody…I even understood that some people contributed some money in States to be sent to me; the moment they heard [that the Vice President had given me the money] everybody went for his money,” Psalm Adjeteyfio added.



Listen to the audio below.



