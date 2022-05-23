Psalm Adjetefio to be laid to rest on June 4

Entertainment of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

TT passes away



Fans pay tribute to late actor



TT to be buried in June 2022



The family of late Psalm Adjetefio aka TT, have set Saturday, June 4, 2022, as the burial date for the actor famed for his role in popular television series 'Taxi Driver'.



The veteran was reported to have passed away on April 8 due to ill health at age 55. His demise witnessed fans and colleagues paying tribute to him for his exceptional acting skills.



Television presenter, Barima Kaakyire Agyemang on Monday revealed that Mr Adjetefio's family have settled on the Forecourt of defunct Ghana International Trade Fair in La-Accra as the funeral grounds where sympathizers will come to pay their last respect to the late actor.



The burial service is anticipated to host several stars in the entertainment industry as well as key personalities in the country.



Late TT featured in movies including Papa Lasisi, The Chosen One, American Boy and The Scent of Danger.



See the post below:









Watch the latest episodes of some of our shows below.







