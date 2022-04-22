Psalm Adejeteyfio was real about his finances; he didn’t have it – Ekow Blankson

Entertainment of Friday, 22 April 2022



Ace filmmaker, Ekow Blankson has said unlike other jurisdictions, the movie profession is not financially rewarding in Ghana, a reason most of his colleagues die paupers, citing the late Psalm Adjeteyfio as a victim of circumstance.



The veteran who described revenues from movies as “hand to mouth” in an interview on GhanaWeb TV’s The Lowdown argued that structures have not been put in place for actors to duly enjoy the fruit of their labour.



He mentioned aside from the fact that actors are not paid well, those who contract them do not pay their social security and tax components.



“Look at the embarrassment that came with him at the end of the day but the guy was being real. he didn’t have it. this is a guy who has really entertained us; can you equate your stress level with it being moved away with Adjeteyfio just making you laugh? You could have died out of that stress; he might have saved you,” Mr Blankson said.



“I’m not saying government should give Adjeteyfio money; no! All I’m saying is that, get structures in place, make sure things are working, invest in what we are doing… I’m sure we can buy a house, live right, we don’t have to buy a taxi for our sons,” he added.



After years of acting, Mr. Blankson has ventured into marketing, event management and other fields for income. He deems acting as a side job and hopes the powers that be would do the needful to ensure that the movie industry sees a facelift.



“The industry has not been consistent with how much filmmakers are being paid… The passion was big but if it was paying and was consistent, then I’d have stayed in it through and through so it has become a side business,” he said while offering a piece of advice to persons who have an interest in acting.



“Understand your own family, your responsibilities. You cannot keep sitting and waiting for an industry that is still trying to make it. If there’s another way of making money, I’d advise you to try and do it. It really takes away the focus sometimes but it’s also important for you to live, it’s essential that you must take care of your family.”



Regardless, he was optimistic another golden era for the Ghana movie industry beckons.



“I do not say that the movie industry will not plateau; it will. I believe so from my heart. I see that coming very soon. The people at the National Film Authority understand what they’re doing, there is also the Classification Board... we’ve got great stories to tell. I believe the structures would be right,” he boldly said.



Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as T.T died on April 8, 2022, at the age of 55. T.T had told the media that he had been diagnosed with a heart condition and kidney failure and required financial assistance. He also sought assistance to enable him to pay his rent or risk eviction. In an interview, he said he had nothing to show after years of acting.



