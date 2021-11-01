Prophets make huge profits out of doom prophecies – Kwaw Kese claims

Entertainment of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese has established that pastors in Ghana are making profits out of their doom prophecies.



He said some of these pastors offer false prophecies with the sole intention of marketing themselves and their churches.



“The Prophets are also working and they’re making profit out of their works,” Kwaw Kese said in an interview with Amansan Krakye. So the prophets say things that will make them get to market the work that they are doing so to make more money and spend,” he stated in an interview with Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



“They say things that will make them get more members into their church so that they’ll make more money out of the offertory members give,” he added.



One can recall that the controversial Ghanaian Hiplife artiste recently called on the government to tax churches.



He asserted that pastors make a lot of profit from churches and it is about time they contributed to the country's development.