Prophet Nigel Giasie didn't reach out to me about his 'death' prophecy - Chris Attoh discloses

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On December 31, 2019, Founder and leader of True Word Prophetic Fire Ministry, Nigel Gaisie, predicted doom for Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh.



According to the popular preacher, the "Six Hours To Christmas" star was likely to be shot if nothing was done to avert what he was seeing in the spiritual realms.



Prophet Gaisie stressed that the shooting was going to be just like what happened to the actor's late wife.



"The Lord said we should pray for one actor who has C and Atta in his name... In fact, the Lord has given him international exposure. I saw that he had been shot. He is a Ghanaian actor, he is dark in complexion and he is very handsome. I saw that he had been shot. And don't let them joke with my prophecy because the spirit of the Lord is upon me. The Lord said the way they shot the wife, they are planning to kill him. May he hear and work on it. Praise the name of the Lord," the preacher said amidst shouts from the congregants.



Responding to the death prophecy for the first time, more than 2 years after the declaration, Chris Attoh in an interview with Zion Felix has disclosed that he never accepted the prophecy.



"First of all, I didn't receive it. I am a praying man, a man of God and a man of faith. Psalm 91 tells us he will bless us and satisfy us with a long and fruitful life."



"Hence I do not believe that untimely death is my portion. I am also not done with the work God has put in my heart to share with the world. So no, I didn't receive it," he explained.



Asked by the host, if he was personally contacted by the man of God, Chris Attoh answered "no he didn't."



It can be recalled that Chris Attoh's late wife, Betty Jennifer, was shot dead in America while on her way home from work.



Watch the prophecy video below:



