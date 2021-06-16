Prophet Nigel Gaisie is a crook and a thief - Kofi Akpaloo

Tabloid News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr. Kofi Akpaloo, has advised Ghanaians to be cautious of their involvement with Prophet Nigel Gaisie and his associates.



He stressed that, the Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel and his associates are thieves.



Mr. Kofi Akpaloo disclosed that, he was very surprised to see that Prophet Nigel Gaisie was praying for thieves in his Church so that when they go for armed robbery operation they will not be arrested.



“Prophet Nigel Gaisie is a thief he is not a man of God no man of God will pray for thieves to be successful in armed robbery operation,’’ Mr. Kofi Akpaloo exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



I don’t understand why some Ghanaians would be associating themselves with fake pastor like Nigel Gaisie,” he added.