Prophet Kumchacha shares how he stays out of trouble

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Prophet Kumchacha, Founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, has disclosed how he manages to stay out of trouble.



He noted that the reason issues and scandals about him do not come up like other men of God is that he is always careful of what he says and does.



Speaking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy98.9FM’s NsemPii, he shared, “I believe people watch and judge us based on what we do in society, hence the reason I watch what I say and do in public. I do this in order not to find myself in any unwanted situation.”



He also revealed that he listens to the advice given to him by other men of God and influential people.



“They guide and tell me what to do and what not to and I can boldly say that listening to their good counsel keeps making me a better person,” he shared.



He stated that some of such men are, “My father Kwame Despite. A few days ago I was also with my father Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Tobinco amongst others who all give me advice on how to live my life.”



The prophet mentioned that this is one of the reasons why he does not sell anything in his church.



“The only thing I give to God’s children in my church is the word of God and it is evident it is working for them because they always come back with testimonies,” he said.