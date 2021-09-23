Promoting Ghanaian gospel songs in the US is limited – Millicent Yankey

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

According to US-based gospel songstress, Millicent Yankey promoting Ghanaian music in the United States is restricted. She attributed this problem to a handful of online media platforms. Therefore reaching a wider audience is difficult.



She stated that gospel musicians based in the US are forced to come to Ghana to promote their music. This is because there are numerous media platforms in the country and the higher possibility of reaching a wider audience.



“Most of the ones in the US are online, but in Ghana, you can get radio stations, tv channels promoting your music. Even a market woman can listen to your music when going about their usual duties,” she added.



Speaking on her maiden worship concert dubbed “Grace Experience”, she stated that it is to appreciate God for the blessing of life. According to the gospel songstress, God has been good to her. And so, the concert is an opportunity to worship him for his continuous grace and mercies.



Millicent stated that the worship concert will also inspire Christians and unbelievers all over the globe to understand the nature of God and His mighty works in the lives of mankind.



Millicent revealed that she received divine instructions to bring these gospel musicians to perform.



“When I called them, none of them refused my offer to perform. Everybody is ready to perform on Sunday,” she added.



Gospel personalities set to perform at the concert are Elder Dr Mireku, Hannah Marfo, KODA, Efe Grace, Emmanuel Smith, Lady Charity, and Jeffrey Kwasi Boakye.



She encouraged all to be present at the concert slated for September 26 in Accra.



The ‘Hwan Koraa’ hitmaker said winning awards encourages her to work harder and do more because other people begin to look up to her.



“Awards encourage me to do more. Anytime I see my awards, it tells me I have to put in more work to gain more awards because people are looking up to me.”



She was nominated at the Gospel Choice Music Awards USA 2020, where she bagged ‘Gospel Song of the Year’ with her song “Hwan Koraa” (Who Else).